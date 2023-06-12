PBR Challenger Series makes its way to the Magic Valley

Shouse Arena hosted the event on Saturday, June 10
The 30 PBR Challenger Series riders are introduced to the crowd at Shouse Arena in Filer, Idaho...
The 30 PBR Challenger Series riders are introduced to the crowd at Shouse Arena in Filer, Idaho on June 10.(Brevin Monroe/KMVT)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shouse Arena at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer was packed with hundreds of bull-riding fans waiting to get their glimpse of the PBR Tour hopefuls in the Challenger Series event.

Four of the thirty riders are natives of the Magic Valley including: Wesley Pearson, 19, of Buhl, Blaine Wiggins, 21, of Twin Falls, Logan Smith, 23, of Rupert and David Heredia, of Bellevue.

Unfortunately for all four local riders, they were bucked off within the eight second time limit. However, all four were able to gain their first valuable PBR experience and can use that going forward in their careers.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon

Latest News

Jerome pitcher Tanner Whittaker picked up the save and notched an RBI triple against Gooding on...
LEGION BASEBALL: Jerome takes down Gooding
Idaho PBR Classic to have local flair
Idaho PBR Classic to have local flair
Idaho PBR Classic to have local flair
CSI’s Tentinger named NJCAA First Team All-American
CSI’s Tentinger named NJCAA First Team All-American