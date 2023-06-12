PBR Challenger Series makes its way to the Magic Valley

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shouse Arena at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer was packed with hundreds of bull-riding fans waiting to get their glimpse of the PBR Tour hopefuls in the Challenger Series event.

Four of the thirty riders are natives of the Magic Valley including: Wesley Pearson, 19, of Buhl, Blaine Wiggins, 21, of Twin Falls, Logan Smith, 23, of Rupert and David Heredia, of Bellevue.

Unfortunately for all four local riders, they were bucked off within the eight second time limit. However, all four were able to gain their first valuable PBR experience and can use that going forward in their careers.

