Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Gooding Farmers Market

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The city of Gooding kicked off its farmers market with local vendors offering something for everyone. We take a closer look in this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

Farmers markets offer residents a place to go to connect with farmers and local artisans. And, the Gooding Farmers Market is no exception.

It allows the consumers to talk directly with the producers and learn how they raise livestock and grow crops.

Many consider it a one-stop-shop that allows you to get household staples.

Melanie Gallup who runs the market and is also a vendor says, “What you can find here is a whole variety of things... you can find produce. you can go meat milk eggs to vegetable to handcrafted stuff. I also team up with local businesses like the Gooding public library.”

Not only can you connect with growers and farmers, you’re also supporting local.

That also cuts down on the cost to transport items. By buying from farmers markets, most of the vendors are within miles.

“To support local is everything it’s the building block of the community and essentially the community around you so that’s a beautiful thing, says Gallup”

The Gooding Farmers Market is held every Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

