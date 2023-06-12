S.C.C.A.P. is looking for new Board Members

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Community Action Partnership provides services to house those in need, throughout the eight counties of the Magic Valley, with representatives from each designated area who sit on the board of directors.

This July they are holding their annual board meeting, and right now they are looking for people to sit on the Board of Directors to represent the private sector - or the low-income sector.

The private sector are people who represent a business or individua interested in helping people who are economically disadvantaged to better themselves.

The low-income sector is for people who are either low income themselves, or they represent a low income organization that provides services.

Right now, South Central Community Action Partnership is looking for people to apply to sit on the board ahead of the meeting in July.

“We have three areas, we have the northern counties, we have mini-cassia and we have twin falls, so any of those representatives from those areas can apply for the board, you have to either work or reside in the area you are applying,” said Ken Robinette from SCCAP.

Applications are due by June 22nd.

For more information on how to apply, Click Here.

