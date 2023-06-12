S.C.C.A.P. is looking for new Board Members

Applications are due by June 22nd.
S.C.C.A.P. is looking for new Board Members
S.C.C.A.P. is looking for new Board Members(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Community Action Partnership provides services to house those in need, throughout the eight counties of the Magic Valley, with representatives from each designated area who sit on the board of directors.

This July they are holding their annual board meeting, and right now they are looking for people to sit on the Board of Directors to represent the private sector - or the low-income sector.

The private sector are people who represent a business or individua interested in helping people who are economically disadvantaged to better themselves.

The low-income sector is for people who are either low income themselves, or they represent a low income organization that provides services.

Right now, South Central Community Action Partnership is looking for people to apply to sit on the board ahead of the meeting in July.

“We have three areas, we have the northern counties, we have mini-cassia and we have twin falls, so any of those representatives from those areas can apply for the board, you have to either work or reside in the area you are applying,” said Ken Robinette from SCCAP.

Applications are due by June 22nd.

For more information on how to apply, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

St. Luke’s Magic Valley unveils new COVID-19 memorial
St. Luke’s Magic Valley unveils new COVID-19 memorial
World War II bombers landed at the Magic Valley Regional Airport ahead of the 75th Magic Valley...
World War II bombers land in Twin Falls ahead of the 75th Magic Valley Airshow this weekend
Behind the Business: Wayside Café
Behind the Business: Wayside Café
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Gooding Farmers Market
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Gooding Farmers Market