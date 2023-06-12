St. Luke’s Magic Valley unveils new COVID-19 memorial

St. Luke’s Magic Valley unveils new COVID-19 memorial
St. Luke’s Magic Valley unveils new COVID-19 memorial(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new memorial was unveiled on Monday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley honoring people who passed away or lost a loved one from COVID-19.

The memorial is located in front of the intensive care unit wing.

One internal medicine doctor at St. Luke’s, Dr. Daryl Ficklin, came up with the idea for a piece of art remembering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he lost many of his patients and saw the impact it had on the entire community.

“I hope this actually brings to the community, like I said in my speech, that we haven’t forgotten, that we appreciate the sacrifice of the community and the healthcare workers that helped us get through the pandemic,” said Dr. Ficklin.

The art was paid for by the staff at St. Luke’s - who made donations in order to pay for this piece of art.

The public can view the art if they want, but you must check in through the front entrance.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

S.C.C.A.P. is looking for new Board Members
S.C.C.A.P. is looking for new Board Members
World War II bombers landed at the Magic Valley Regional Airport ahead of the 75th Magic Valley...
World War II bombers land in Twin Falls ahead of the 75th Magic Valley Airshow this weekend
Behind the Business: Wayside Café
Behind the Business: Wayside Café
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Gooding Farmers Market
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Gooding Farmers Market