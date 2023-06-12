St. Luke’s Magic Valley unveils new COVID-19 memorial

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new memorial was unveiled on Monday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley honoring people who passed away or lost a loved one from COVID-19.

The memorial is located in front of the intensive care unit wing.

One internal medicine doctor at St. Luke’s, Dr. Daryl Ficklin, came up with the idea for a piece of art remembering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he lost many of his patients and saw the impact it had on the entire community.

“I hope this actually brings to the community, like I said in my speech, that we haven’t forgotten, that we appreciate the sacrifice of the community and the healthcare workers that helped us get through the pandemic,” said Dr. Ficklin.

The art was paid for by the staff at St. Luke’s - who made donations in order to pay for this piece of art.

The public can view the art if they want, but you must check in through the front entrance.

