World War II bombers land in Twin Falls ahead of the 75th Magic Valley Airshow this weekend

On Monday, the Commemorative Air Force landed their B-17 and B-25 at the Magic Valley Regional Airport to kick off the week.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Air Show is celebrating 75 years of air spectacles at Joslin Field in Twin Falls this coming weekend.

The B-25, named “Maid in the Shade” has been at the Magic Valley Airshow in the past, but this is the first time the B-17 called the “Sentimental Journey” has been in Twin Falls.

Both planes have been in operation since World War II and it takes about three months of maintenance per year to keep them operational.

Commemorative Air Force Airbase Leader Colonel Travis Major says one of the points of the airshow is to offer living history flight experience rides to keep the history of these rare planes alive.

“Currently as we speak there are 3 flying, we anticipate having a few more in the air shortly. But, uh yeah, and actually in the United States this is one of 2,” said Major.

For more information about the airshow or to book a flight on either the B-17 or B-25 head to the Magic Valley Airshow website or the Commemorative Air Force website.

