AWOL Adventure Sports trying to find ways to overcome crazy Summer weather

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This year’s weather in Southern Idaho is creating headaches for small businesses that offer outdoor recreation during the Summer season.

AWOL Adventure Sports in Twin Falls has served the Magic Valley for eight years. They offer customers everything from zipline tours and scuba diving lessons to kayak rentals and pontoon boat tours. Owner Paul Melni said Mother Nature has not been in the best of moods this year.

“When you wake up in the morning, and the first thing you do is look at the weather, and every day it says there is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms, but we don’t know when or for how long, it is making for an interesting season,” Melni said.

He said out of the last 18 days, they have had two days where they have not had to close or close early due to the weather.

“We will have random clouds that will come through, and it might dump lighting and thunderstorms for an hour or two and then clear up,” Melni said. “Then it’s beautiful again. It makes it difficult. Do we schedule or close up for the day.”

Melni said the people it’s been toughest on are his employees. He has 48 people on his payroll who get between 30 to 40 hours a week, and some have seen their hours reduced due to the weather.

“You go in for a couple of hours, then pack back up. It’s a lot different from past years. It’s definitely a slow start to the season,” said AWOL employee Avery Rinehart.

Melni said he has been trying to accommodate his employee by having them do odd -jobs around the store, so they can get their “hours” when the weather isn’t cooperating.

Melni said he has not given up on this season and is now calling it the “season of yes.” He said they are working around Mother Nature’s mood by scheduling things earlier in the day before the afternoon storms and booking boat tours off days.

“It was pretty easy with these boat captains having their afternoon tours canceled. It was not difficult to get one of these guys to sign on, Melni said.

However, he said the silver lining in all this is that the weather is better than last year.

“Last year, it was day-long storms or just high winds. We would have to close everything because the wind was too high,” Melni said.

He said so far, his sales are on par with last season. But- he doesn’t believe they will reach the record levels of 2019 and 2020 when many tourists from neighboring states were visiting Idaho, due to COVID.

Additionally, Melni advises tourists and locals before they hit the waterways this Summer to check the weather, wear a life jacket, and obey the laws.

