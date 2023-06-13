Burley, Oakley to play on the Blue Turf in September

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Magic Valley high school football teams will get to play at Albertsons Stadium this upcoming season.

Burley and Oakley will be part of a prep football tripleheader at Albertsons Stadium on September 1. The event is called the “Battle for Boise.”Burley Head Coach Cameron Andersen spearheaded the event.

Excited to announce the 1st Annual Idaho High School “Battle in Boise”! 3 games, September 1st, Albertson’s Stadium! 3 incredible games, 6 incredible teams, players dreams to play in that stadium come true! Big thanks to BSU and Southern Solar Pros! More info to come! #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ajIIKxQfpx — Cameron Andersen (@Coach_CAndersen) June 12, 2023

“I’ve coached in this state for 17 years, played in this state in high school, I’ve never played or coached on it (the Blue Turf), and so when you have so many people in the state that have never had that opportunity, it’s going to be a memorable experience for the kids, and that’s what makes it so important,” said Andersen.

Andersen says the newer Boise State athletic administration led by Director Jeremiah Dickey, has been more willing to let high schools use the facilities.

But really, a conversation with Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos got the ball rolling.

“This was an idea I brought to him, and he loved it from he very beginning,”

8-man football is such a large part of Idaho High School football, and a match-up of powerhouses will start the festivities September 1.

Three-time defending 1A Division I state champion Oakley will play two-time defending 1A Division II state champion Kendrick.

“I think our guys our super excited, I believe that we will be able to put on a good show, and we’re super excited that Boise State is actually giving us the opportunity, it’s pretty rare to get in there,” said Oakley Head Coach Brennan Jones.

Coach Andersen wants it to get less and less rare for high school kids to play on the blue and hopes the event becomes annual.

Southern Solar Pros is helping cover the cost of holding the event at Boise State.

On September 1, Oakley will play Kendrick at 3:00 p.m., Emmett and Fruitland will go at 5:30, and Burley and Vallivue will hit the gridiron at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available on July 10.

