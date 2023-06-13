Burley volunteer firefighter honored with a final ride as he battles cancer

Fisher has been a volunteer with the department since 2003 and is fighting stage-4 cancer.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Burley and the entire Mini-Cassia area are honoring volunteer firefighter James Fisher, who is battling stage 4 cancer.

The Burley City Fire Department, Declo Fire, West End Fire, Cassia County Medics, Heyburn Fire Department and the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office all escorted firefighter James Fisher on his final ride with the Burley Fire Department.

The community lined the streets for his final ride which began and ended at his residence in Burley.

