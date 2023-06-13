Drake, Vesta M.
June 11, 2023, Age 100
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Vesta M. Drake, 100, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
