Drake, Vesta M.

June 11, 2023, Age 100
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Kathy Myers
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Vesta M. Drake, 100, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police
Twin Falls base jumper is aiming for world record from Perrine Bridge
Twin Falls base jumper is aiming for world record from Perrine Bridge

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Stephenson, David Brent
Charles Scott Jones, a 52-year-old resident of Show Low, Arizona, and formerly of Burley,...
Jones, Charles Scott
James Albert (a.k.a. “Jim” or ”JR”) Rowe, 83, of Gooding, ID, passed away on Friday, December...
Rowe, James Albert “Jim” or ”JR”
Behind the Business: Wayside Café
Behind the Business: Wayside Café