Drake, Vesta M.

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Vesta M. Drake, 100, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.