Historic WWII bombers arrive at Joslin Field for the 75th Magic Valley Airshow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Commemorative Air Force, out of Arizona, along With The Magic Valley Airshow is bringing two of the most iconic warplanes from World War Two to Twin Falls for the 75 Magic Valley Airshow.

The B-25, Maid In the Shade, is returning to the Magic Valley Airshow this year. Colonel Travis Major with Commemorative Air Force told the plane flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia in 1944.

“Nothing that we’re going to experience that is even going to come close to what they did, you know,” said Major. “So it’s an honor, there are people that flew that airplane, the B-25, like I said 15 combat missions, so when you sit down in that it’s kind of a sacred moment.”

The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey is at Joslin Field for the first time. Col Major told us the B-17 is one of 3 in operation in the world and only one of two in the U-S.

These planes have been around since World War II in operation, so you’ve got to think about that, they are pushing 80 years old. We were talking with one of the pilots about what it takes for these the maintain the ability to be operational, he says they have to go through about three months of maintenance and testing just to keep them going.

During their time in combat, many of the planes took extensive damage.

“It’s remarkable, you can go out there and see photos of these aircraft, the B-17 in particular where the entire front of the aircraft is missing, all the way up to the cockpit and they still flew them back,” said Major

Col Major says their goal is to keep the memory of American History alive.

“These aircraft were flown by our fathers our uncles into combat, you know, 70 years ago in the greatest war in history,” said Major.

Ground tours and flights can be booked this week, for more information about both planes and how to book a ground tour or flight visit the Magic Valley Airshow website or the Commemorative Air Force website.

