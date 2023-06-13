Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum is holding its 40th annual Live History Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, I-FARM is holding its 49th annual Live History Day. For more information about the event visit I-FARM’s Facebook page.

Linda Helms, curator for the Jerome County Idaho Historical Society Museum stoped by KMVT’s Rise and Shine to talk about the event. To watch that interview click the play button on the video above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.