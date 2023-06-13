Jones, Charles Scott

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Charles Scott Jones, a 52-year-old resident of Show Low, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.

Scott was born on January 9, 1971, in Burley, Idaho, to John Charles “Chuck” and Susan Coleen (Shill) Jones. Being the oldest child, he was later joined by three sisters, Heather, Heidi, and the caboose, Hollie. Scott was raised in Burley where he received his education and graduated from Burley High School in 1989. He subsequently joined and proudly served in the United States Army living in Texas, Korea, and Colorado. He married in 1992 and had three wonderful children – two girls and a son.

Growing up for Scott was not always easy with three sisters. He loved them with all his heart and teased them mercilessly. As your sisters, we miss you terribly and look forward to meeting you again on the other side.

Scott enjoyed working and loved to spend time with his dad building the girls’ camp lodge and cabins. Additionally, he was a man of the outdoors and had such fond memories of hunting and fishing with his father.

He was a football fan and, as your family, we will forgive your loyalty as a Dallas Cowboys fan but will cheer you on as a Boise State fan. We will miss you dearly at the game this year against North Dakota.

Scott is survived by his mother, Susan Jones; his sisters, Heather, Heidi, and Hollie; his three children; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the medical doctors, nurses and first responders in Arizona. A thank you never seems near enough to express our gratitude.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

