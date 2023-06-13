Labor shortage has caused many Twin Falls parks to lack proper maintenance; including Shoshone Falls Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shoshone Falls is one of the most stunning natural beauties along the Snake River. Visitors can picnic and relax in shaded, grassy areas while enjoying the park.

Recently, however, the park’s restroom cleanliness has come under question. In relation to a labor shortage within the Parks Department of Twin Falls, the maintenance has taken a toll.

“Right now, we’re short six positions just to give folks an idea how many we’re short right now, which is a significant shortage for us as we’re trying to maintain 30 park facilities. They’re large, they include everything from landscaping to public restrooms,” said Josh Palmer from the City of Twin Falls. With the shortage, the response time to vandalism at the parks has slowed as well.

Graffiti can be found to be a form of vandalism which Palmer says is swiftly being dealt with.

However, with the labor shortage, he said it makes the job that much more difficult.

“We try to work quickly to remove graffiti and that type of vandalism as quickly as possible. We found that as the broken window effect, if you have graffiti or type of damage done it tends to attract more of that, so we try to remove that as quickly as possible,” added Palmer.

If anyone is interested in being a part of the parks program, you can go to tfid.org, and if a good fit, the department will reach out as they are in desperate need of labor.

Anyone can do their part in keeping the parks clean and safe by cleaning up after yourself in restrooms as well as reporting any and all vandalism.

