Lt. Governor Scott Bedke discusses the newly passed Idaho Launch Bill

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During this past legislative session, one of the major programs that was passed was the Idaho Launch Program… which Lt. Governor Scott Bedke says is going to give students across the state a step up beginning next year.

“Any student that completes the K-12 in Idaho is now eligible for financial assistance in any trade program statewide, whether it’s public or private,” said Lt. Governor Scott Bedke.

The program will provide any graduating senior with $8,000 over two years to help them afford training for in demand careers, because he says the need for employees in these types of careers is extremely high.

“The economy can’t get enough of welders or carpenters, or electricians, or HVAC, or pilots, nurses, teachers, all of those types of vocations,” said Bedke.

The mantra for the Idaho Launch Program is an Idaho kid for an Idaho job, and he hopes this program will be a benefit to the entire state.

“There should always be an Idaho job for every Idaho kid, and we keep Idaho, Idaho when every Idaho kid can always find an Idaho job,” said Bedke.

Also, this past legislative session allocated 50 million of 1 time money from the in-demand careers fund, and 80 million a year of pooled sales tax revenue to expand career technical education programs in Idaho middle and high schools.

“Part of the money to the K-12 was to beef up the career technical programs already within our high school system, and then this would take those kids right from there to the next step to go get that next level of certification and hit the ground market running if you will,” said Bedke.

For more information on The Idaho Launch Program click this link.

For more information on the CTE program, click this link.

