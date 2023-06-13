Parking at the Magic Valley Airshow; what you need to know...

Parking at the Magic Valley Airshow; What you need to know...
Parking at the Magic Valley Airshow; What you need to know...(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 75th annual Magic Valley Airshow is set for this Saturday.

The gates on Saturday open at 10 a.m. with the airshow starting at noon.

Plan accordingly however, with only one parking area at the Magic Valley Regional Airport, more space will be provided at the Magic Valley Speedway.

Visitors will then be transported from the Speedway to the airport with provided busing.

“In order to alleviate the parking what we’re doing is having a lot of parking over at the raceway. We will have busses bringing people from the raceway to the airfield, that way we have a couple entrances and exits to the airport making it more convenient for everyone,” said Jim O’Donnell Air Show Director at Magic Valley Air Show.

Thanks to the many sponsors of the airshow, there will be no gate fees to attend.

However, parking will cost you.

Parking passes can be purchased online for $10, and that’s good for all occupants in a single car. But don’t hesitate…! Purchase your parking voucher before the price doubles to $20 (per car) on Saturday.

For more information on the Magic Valley Airshow and how you can purchase a discounted parking pass, Click Here.

