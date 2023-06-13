Rowe, James Albert “Jim” or ”JR”

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —James Albert (a.k.a. “Jim” or “JR”) Rowe, 83, of Gooding, ID, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at home, with his loving daughter by his side. JR was a friend of many words, few strangers, full of love, and an unforgettable soul. As badly as he wanted to finish his book about trucks, send truck photos across the country, and make it to the next truck show, he just ran out of miles.

James was born on January 25, 1939 to John Oliver and Lillian Barrett Wood Rowe in Woodland, CA. Along with his two brothers and three sisters, he grew up on the family dairy “Innisfail” in Davis, CA showing their prized Milking Shorthorns across the nation. Many stories have been told about traveling by train, show barn shenanigans, and even a monkey hiding out with the cows.

James received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force Reserves as an Airman First Class after serving a total of 3 yrs 10 months 30 days during the Vietnam War as an Airplane Mechanic for the 314th Troop Carrier Squadron based out of McClellan AFB, CA.

After his discharge, James began hauling sheep for Valley Livestock Transportation in Dixon, CA, when a blonde waitress caught his eye at Baxter’s Café on Donner Summit in 1961. No words were exchanged at the time, but he recognized her immediately a few years later, when he met her officially at his brother’s boarding house, where she was renting a room while teaching at a nearby high school. James Albert Rowe and Marian Anita Blake were married on August 1, 1964 in Rio Linda, CA, and started their lives together in Dixon, CA. In 1967, their daughter, Diana Ruth Rowe, was born. Alan Blake Rowe was born in 1968, making their little family complete.

By 1970, they moved to Twin Falls, ID where James began hauling cattle for Wagner Transportation, pulling his doubles throughout the west (if they were allowed). He loved the places he went and the people he met, sharing stories of farmers, ranchers and ranch life with family and friends. He could tell stories for days about his adventures with mud, snow, and feral desert beasts.

A few years later James and Marian bought a few acres in Hansen, ID and then a few years after that, they moved to Gooding, ID near Dog Creek Reservoir where they added a few more Milking Shorthorns to their little herd.

By 1986, James and Marian separated, and James moved to a tiny little house in the country in Jerome, ID. The house may have been tiny but there was room for his growing truck collection and James had his priorities straight. He kept them parked in orderly rows and the weeds faithfully mowed between them.

In 1999, James married Sharon (Wilson) Drake Hall and began downsizing his full-size collection (keeping what could be kept inside the house) and moved to Twin Falls. Over the years, in between traveling to truck shows across the country, James also worked at United Oil in Twin Falls and picked up Wilson Trailers from the production plant for this area.

At a very young age, James had a fascination with trucks. He drove the family truck on the farm and that’s where his lifelong love (some might say “obsession”) with everything truck-related, especially Fords, had begun. In his official capacity as a “truck expert”, James joined the American Truck Historical Society in 1983 and served as the Regional Vice President for Idaho, Montana, and Eastern Washington from 1986 until 2005. He received the Golden Achievement Award in 2018. Unofficially, many have described James as a walking encyclopedia of the trucking industry, with a library of over 200 books, 300 models, and tens of thousands of photographs—all about trucks. During road trips with his daughter, she learned quickly that they would be driving around the parking lots of various truck stops along the way, James with his ever-ready camera, looking for that unique truck or a familiar truck with a history which he could recite ownership (and even paint colors) pretty much since it rolled off the production line. With his depth of knowledge, James has written articles and provided photos that have been published in books and multiple issues of trucking magazines. He was even featured in a Times-News series, “The Collectors” in 2015 (“Man Behind the Wheel: Jim Rowe”).

To know James or Jim or JR (it all depends on where you met him) was to know a kind, gentle, caring man who never knew a stranger, they were just friends-in-the-making. He would not pass by someone in need, whether it was a flat tire or just someone who needed a shoulder to cry on. He was a true gentleman who did not curse, drink, or smoke… but did not judge those who did. He could see the goodness in everyone, even when it may have been hidden deep where the rest of us struggled to see it. James had as many stories as he had miles and not much made him happier than to share them and a laugh with others.

James was preceded in death by his cherished son, Major Alan Blake Rowe, who was killed in Iraq in 2004. He was also preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Marian, and his second wife, Sharon.

James is survived by his daughter Diana Rowe; daughter-in-law Dawn Rowe; his granddaughters Destiny Pauls and Caitlin Rowe; grandsons Zachary (Breanna) Pauls, Levi Pauls, Blake Rowe, and Nathan Pauls; his sisters Evelyne Rominger, Marda Henry, and Ruth “Bink” Eason; his brothers Stuart (Emily) Rowe and Charles (Joan Dean) Rowe; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and family of the heart. We are also comforted to know that James is holding his first great-grandchild before the rest of us will meet her when she arrives in April 2023.

A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Fairfield at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 16, 2023. A truck convoy is being coordinated from Gooding to Fairfield prior to the service. The following day, the Snake River Chapter of the American Historical Truck Society will be dedicating a memorial for Jim at the IFARM located in Jerome, Idaho, during their annual truck show.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the “James Rowe Truck Museum FOB Diana Rowe” at any First Federal Bank or mail to Diana Rowe, 1134 Washington St, Gooding, ID 83330.

The Trucker’s Last Ride

He traveled the roads

In years gone past.

A life he chose and

Hoped it would last.

Driving all night,

From state to state,

Trying to get home

And arriving so late.

He parked his truck now.

His engine has stopped.

And those who love him

Their hearts have dropped.

He traveled the country

With a smile of great pride.

Now he drives the streets of Heaven

On the trucker’s last ride.

