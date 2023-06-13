Twin Falls Public Library introduces ‘Lego time’ to Summer Reading Program

This week, you can build your own Lego city at the public library.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Program is back in full swing, and a brand new - and unique program - kicked off this week.

As a part of the Elementary Summer Reading Program, the library will host various fun activities all summer long.

This week, you can build your own Lego city at the public library.

Come to the library between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. all this week to build a house, a baseball field, an ice cream shop, or even your own library.

“This is the first year we’ve done a giant Lego project like this. So, I’m really looking forward to seeing how it turns out. we have tons and tons of Legos so there’s lot of options for them to build with different pieces, different mini figures, all that fun stuff,” said Erica Littlefield from the Twin Falls Public Library.

You won’t need a library card as all of the Summer Reading Programs and activities are free to the public.

For more information, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police
Twin Falls base jumper is aiming for world record from Perrine Bridge
Twin Falls base jumper is aiming for world record from Perrine Bridge

Latest News

Burley volunteer firefighter honored with a final ride as he battles cancer
Burley volunteer firefighter honored with a final ride as he battles cancer
Labor shortage has caused many Twin Falls parks to lack proper maintenance; including Shoshone...
Labor shortage has caused many Twin Falls parks to lack proper maintenance; including Shoshone Falls Park
Parking at the Magic Valley Airshow; What you need to know...
Parking at the Magic Valley Airshow; what you need to know...
Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke visits KMVT.
Lt. Governor Scott Bedke discusses the newly passed Idaho Launch Bill