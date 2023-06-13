Twin Falls Public Library introduces ‘Lego time’ to Summer Reading Program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Program is back in full swing, and a brand new - and unique program - kicked off this week.

As a part of the Elementary Summer Reading Program, the library will host various fun activities all summer long.

This week, you can build your own Lego city at the public library.

Come to the library between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. all this week to build a house, a baseball field, an ice cream shop, or even your own library.

“This is the first year we’ve done a giant Lego project like this. So, I’m really looking forward to seeing how it turns out. we have tons and tons of Legos so there’s lot of options for them to build with different pieces, different mini figures, all that fun stuff,” said Erica Littlefield from the Twin Falls Public Library.

You won’t need a library card as all of the Summer Reading Programs and activities are free to the public.

