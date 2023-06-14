Art Watkins sworn in as new Jerome County Commissioner

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome County has a new commissioner, after John Crozier resigned his position.

Arthur Watkins is the newest Jerome County Commissioner joining Ben Crouch and Charlie Howell.

Art Watkins is a Jerome County native and was born in Eden.

He moved away to attend the University of Idaho but returned back to the Jerome County area after he graduated.

“I moved to Hazelton, went to work at Conida Seed Company, worked for them for 27 years, then I decided I needed a new venture, taught school at Castleford School District, Junior High and grade school for another 16 years,” said Art Watkins on Wednesday morning, after being sworn in.

Now, he serves as mayor of Hazelton and when he heard about the open commissioner seat, he debated on whether or not he should apply, but is happy he decided to go for it and help the entirety of Jerome County.

“To be able to support our ventures on the east side with Eden and Hazelton, and also our rural communities over there, plus getting to know more about Jerome County and the city, and the rural communities here,” said Watkins.

Since Crozier left in the middle of his term, the process for selecting Watkins was different than usual.

The Jerome Republican Central Party interviewed three applicants, and Governor Brad Little selected Watkins.

“As soon as the office is vacated you have 15 days to give the names to the governor and then he basically has 15 days to turn around and come back,” said Ben Crouch, a Jerome County Commissioner.

Crouch says Watkins will finish the current term which runs until November 30, 2024.

“We’re excited to have ART, I’ve known him a little bit, but don’t know him really well but we’ve had quite a few interactions where I do like him, I enjoy talking with him, and I look forward to working with him too,” said Crouch.

