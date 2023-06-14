Baker, Ronald G.

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Loving husband and father, Ronald G. Baker, age 74, of Burley, Idaho, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Ron was born in Rupert, Idaho, on July 14, 1948, to Wade and Afton Ethel (Garner) Baker. He grew up with his seven siblings on their family farm where he developed a strong work ethic. He loved farming and could grow the best potatoes, sugar beets, and grain. Ron’s life farming shaped him to become a man who knew how to get things done and to enjoy life to the fullest. One of those joys in Ron’s life was anything with an engine. Renowned for his ingenuity and talent with all things mechanical, Ronnie could fix anything. As a serious horse-power addict, Ron built and raced dragsters, funny cars, muscle cars, boats, motorcycles, and snowmobiles. Ron’s genius for making things faster brought in everyone who was near, including family and lifelong friends who had a lot of fun with him. They admired his skill, respected his knowledge, but they loved him for his wit, humor, warmth, and genuine friendship.

Ron married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Watterson, on June 17, 1977. During their 46-year marriage, Ron and Mary raised their three children, Tamara, Candice, and Chad Baker, at their home in Golden Valley. The whole family would go on trips to see Ron race and have adventures together. With Mary, Ron was able to experience great joy through his family. Whether visiting with friends while working on a motor, teaching his kids how to ride a four-wheeler, or just driving to town with Mary, Ron reveled in being with his loved ones. A good, kind man who was always generous with his time, Ron lent a hand to everyone he met and often helped without needing to be asked.

Ron was a devoted grandfather who had an ability to make even the smallest of his grandchildren feel like the biggest and most important person in the room. His sense of humor tickled every kid, and it was hard not to laugh when Ron decided he wanted to see them giggle. Playing with grandkids, Ron would amaze us with how kind and gentle a big man could be.

Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Watterson) Baker; his daughter, Tamara Taylor and son-in-law, J.D. Taylor, and their children, Jonathan, Alaura, and Ethan Taylor; his daughter, Candice Garrard and son-in-law, Casey Garrard, and their children, Madison and Carson Garrard; and his son, Chad Baker and his children, Tegan and Ellie Baker. He is remembered by his siblings, Larry (Radean) Baker, Shirlene (LaMont) Andersen, Dwaine (Linda) Baker, and Rell (Sanie) Baker; and sisters-in-law, Sherry Baker and Janette Baker.

Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wade and Afton Baker; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rex and Virginia Watterson; and his brothers, Leland Baker, Dennis Baker, and Loren Baker.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 2nd Ward, located at 160 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be at Pella Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Thank you to all the family and friends that enjoyed life with Ron. We love you forever, Ronnie, Dad, and Grandpa. Your wife, children, and grandchildren know you will always be with us.

