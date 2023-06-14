City of Twin Falls addresses flooding concerns

City of Twin Falls addresses flooding concerns
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:44 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A rainstorm on Sunday, June 11 overwhelmed some parts of the City of Twin Falls stormwater system that resulted in localized flooding.

Some stormwater drains quickly became clogged with debris such as leaves and construction materials that caused localized flooding on some city streets. Residents can help the city prevent localized flooding by removing leaves and any debris from gutters and storm drains.

The Downtown Commons Fountain will be off through Thursday, June 15 to repair damage from flooding that occurred Sunday, June 11. During the rainstorm, a pump room was flooded. Crews will inspect and repair the pump equipment, drain and clear debris, and rebalance the filtration system before turning the fountain on.

In addition to damage to the fountain, the City of Twin Falls also experienced minor water damage at two city buildings. And some trees in City parks were damaged and required significant cleanup.

