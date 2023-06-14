Crews start work to seal coat Elkhorn Road in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley officials began seal coating Elkhorn Road on Wednesday, and the work is expected to last through Friday.

Sun Valley Street Supervisor Bill Whitesell stated that Elkhorn Road will be reduced to one lane and that traffic through the work zone will be guided by a pilot car.

Roadwork will be conducted between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. nightly to reduce traffic congestion. However, expect delays.

