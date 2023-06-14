Crews start work to seal coat Elkhorn Road in Sun Valley

Roadwork will be conducted between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. nightly.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley officials began seal coating Elkhorn Road on Wednesday, and the work is expected to last through Friday.

Sun Valley Street Supervisor Bill Whitesell stated that Elkhorn Road will be reduced to one lane and that traffic through the work zone will be guided by a pilot car.

Roadwork will be conducted between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. nightly to reduce traffic congestion. However, expect delays.

