Idaho Power customers will soon start to see a higher monthly bill

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re an Idaho Power customer, chances are you’re going to see a price increase in your next bill.

Back in April, the energy company applied with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase its cost adjustments, due to what the company cited as “higher power costs related to natural gas and market values”, which were lower than expected than hydro power and a limited coal supply.

On June 1st, the commission approved Idaho Power’s cost adjustment, so a typical customer will see an increase of $5 per month.

The approved power cost adjustment is allowing Idaho Power to bump up its revenue by nearly 200 million dollars, this is according to the company’s application that is available to view online.

