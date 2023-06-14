Idaho Power to increase flows over Shoshone Falls as reservoirs near healthy levels

Which will be good for visitors to Shoshone Falls, often referred to as the Niagara of the West.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power will be increasing water flows over Shoshone Falls over the next couple of weeks.

In a press release from the power company, most of the snowpack has been captured in reservoirs upstream; in recent weeks little or no water has been flowing past Milner Dam east of Twin Falls.

This Thursday, the Bureau of Reclamation will start to release water from reservoirs upstream to help push young salmon and steelhead downstream.

Flows past Milner will crease to 1,500 cubic feet per second and then double to 3,000 cubic feet per second by Friday, where the flow will remain steady until July 11th.

