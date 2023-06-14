Local woman qualifies for National Distinguished Young Woman Competition

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho woman is heading to Mobile, Alabama as the state’s representative in the Distinguished Young Woman Competition.

Minico High School graduate, and Paul native, Claire Neibaur won Idaho’s representative spot after placing first in the district and state legs of the Distinguished Young Women Competition.

Neibaur will join 49 other young women from each of the other 49 states in the national competition that starts next weekend.

The 2023 graduate talked about her excitement for the competition and what’s to come in the time leading up to the start date of next Friday June 23.

“I feel really special and I’m super excited to go down and represent,” Neibaur said. “The whole two weeks I’m down there they have lots of fun events planned and i expected it to be a lot of rehearsals and prep but it’s actually not it’s a lot of community events, public appearances, brunches, parties, it’s going to be so much fun and i’m so excited.”

After the event Neibaur will be heading to Sao Paulo Brazil on a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and will then be off to attend Utah State University.

