Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say

Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis Roberston was primarily kept in one room of the basement.(Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Deputies found a man with disabilities dead in the basement his caregivers had kept him locked inside, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Dennis Robertson, 40, required special care and was unable to take care of himself on a regular basis.

Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Roberston was primarily kept in one room of the basement.

They described Roberston’s living conditions as horrific and said this is one of the worst cases of neglect they’ve seen.

Authorities said the door had been modified to lock from the outside to keep Robertson inside.

“It was apparent to investigators that both Hammond and Parker had neglected their duty to care for Mr. Robertson in a manner required by law,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Michael Hammond, 46, and Lauri Parker, 59, were both arrested and charged with neglect of a disabled adult.

Investigators are awaiting a full medical examiner’s autopsy report to assist in determining if additional charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
Twin Falls base jumper is aiming for world record from Perrine Bridge
Twin Falls base jumper is aiming for world record from Perrine Bridge
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision

Latest News

A person views the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, Tuesday, June 13,...
How Pennsylvania plans to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove on Jan. 11, 2006. The Republican-controlled...
Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors