New census data confirms Idaho’s population continues to grow

Twin Falls had a 1. 5% increase, at 54,300 residents.
Welcome to Idaho Sign up for Auction (KMVT/Jake Manuel Brasil)
Welcome to Idaho Sign up for Auction (KMVT/Jake Manuel Brasil)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United States Census Bureau released its estimates and confirmed that people are still moving to Idaho.

The city of Paul, in Minidoka County, was the fastest growing city in the state with a 20% growth rate and over 250 new residents were added.

Paul’s population is now just over 1,7000. Star fallowed suit with a 13% increase of over 1,600 new residents.

Of the largest cities showing growth, Nampa saw the largest surge of 4.2%, with a population nearing 100,110 residents, Twin Falls had a 1. 5% increase, at 54,300 residents.

While Jerome increased by 3.1%, adding 398 residents.

Boise, the state’s largest city, had the biggest decline of 0.6%. Followed by Gooding, Heyburn, Ketchum and Sun Valley.

Overall, Idaho’s population is just under 1,940,000 residents.

For more information, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
Twin Falls base jumper is aiming for world record from Perrine Bridge
Twin Falls base jumper is aiming for world record from Perrine Bridge
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision

Latest News

EMS
St. Luke’s is bringing healthcare to patients in the home with CHEMS
City of Twin Falls addresses flooding concerns
Twin Falls
City of Twin Falls addresses flooding concerns
Tuesday evening's online weather update {6/13/2023}