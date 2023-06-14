New census data confirms Idaho’s population continues to grow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United States Census Bureau released its estimates and confirmed that people are still moving to Idaho.

The city of Paul, in Minidoka County, was the fastest growing city in the state with a 20% growth rate and over 250 new residents were added.

Paul’s population is now just over 1,7000. Star fallowed suit with a 13% increase of over 1,600 new residents.

Of the largest cities showing growth, Nampa saw the largest surge of 4.2%, with a population nearing 100,110 residents, Twin Falls had a 1. 5% increase, at 54,300 residents.

While Jerome increased by 3.1%, adding 398 residents.

Boise, the state’s largest city, had the biggest decline of 0.6%. Followed by Gooding, Heyburn, Ketchum and Sun Valley.

Overall, Idaho’s population is just under 1,940,000 residents.

