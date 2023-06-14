Twin Falls resident hosts blood drives to help the growing need for blood donors

By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — June 14th is Blood Donor Day and one Twin Falls resident is holding three blood drives this year to support the growing number of people who desperately need donations.

Abigail Coombs hosted three blood drives in 2020 for her senior project to help those in need because of COVID and the California wildfires.

This year she decided to hold blood drives again to help people in the East due to the hazardous air quality and the potential for another severe wildfire season in the West.

She is holding three blood drives this year at the La Quinta Inn in Twin Falls with the first driving Wednesday, June 21st. The other blood drives this year will be held on July 5th and November 27th.

“Right now we have wildfires out east and we need to help those people because that’s really important thank heavens that the tornado season hasn’t hit yet but it’s around the corner and those natural disasters are right where we can help people,” said Coombs.

The blood drive on Wednesday, June 21st runs from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information on the blood drives and to schedule an appointment head to the American Red Cross website.

