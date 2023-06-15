Behind the Business: Happy Landing Restaurant

“On Saturday were going to be open by 7:30 in the morning.”
By Joey Martin
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the Magic Valley Airshow gears up for its 75th year, one local restaurant - The Happy Landing - is also getting ready for the influx of visitors to Joslin Field this weekend.

“On Saturday were going to be open by 7:30 in the morning. We’re going to close-up after the airshow. So, we’ll be here though the airshow,” said Sanderson.

Heidi Sanderson has been a waitress at the Happy Landing for almost two decades.

She says you’d think because the restaurant is in an airport it would be a lot of random faces…. But that’s not the case.

“One of the neatest things to see is on a Sunday morning is that everybody knows everybody. You might have a table here, but they’re over visiting with a table across the restaurant because they’re all friends. It’s great, they’ve kept us going… It’s not been the flights, it’s the locals,” said Sanderson.

The Happy Landing’s menu features typical American-style dinner foods; including a full breakfast menu.

“Everybody has their favorite… some people come for the patty melt and some people drive all the way out here for the French Dips. Everybody just kind of comes out and tries new things and they seem to get their favorite,” said Sanderson.

But for the airshow, they’ve decided to do a special lunch menu.

“We’re going to run our normal breakfast menu and we’re going to go with a little smaller menu for lunch, just because we’re going to try and get people in and out and make everybody comfortable for the airshow,” added Sanderson.

The Happy Landing is open seven days a week, and is located inside the Magic Valley Regional Airport at 8 Airport Loop in Twin Falls.

