Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb

President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in...
President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Biden is hosting executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies at the White House on Thursday to highlight his administration’s push to end so-called junk fees that surprise consumers.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:04 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies at the White House on Thursday to highlight his administration’s push to end so-called junk fees that surprise consumers.

Biden prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them. Biden, at Thursday’s event, was set to announce actions by companies that have eliminated or plan to eliminate those surprise fees.

The consumer advocacy push is part of the Democratic president’s pitch to voters ahead of his 2024 reelection bid that government can help improve their lives in big and small ways.

At the White House, Live Nation, which is based in Beverly Hills, California, is announcing that it will provide customers with upfront all-in pricing for its owned venues by September and that Ticketmaster will give consumers the option to view all-in pricing up front for other venues on the live-entertainment tickets platform. SeatGeek, based in New York, will also unveil features to make it easier to browse for tickets with the true cost displayed.

Airbnb, based in San Francisco, rolled out its all-in pricing tool in December, after Biden first called on companies to stop hiding fees.

“President Biden has been working to lower costs for hardworking families by bringing down inflation, capping insulin prices for seniors, and eliminating hidden junk fees,” National Economic Council director Lael Brainard said in a statement. “More companies are heeding the President’s call so that Americans know what they’re paying for up front and can save money as a result.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor released from Oregon jail
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Suspects arraigned in the murder of Gooding man; community reacts
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

FILE - Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q on Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Suspect in mass shooting at Colorado gay nightclub expected to take plea deal
Club Q shooting survivors selected as grand marshals for Pride parade in Denver
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida set to execute man convicted of 1984 murders, rapes while children slept nearby
Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony's Croatian...
Migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls ‘despicable stunt’