Bryan Kohberger’s defense wants all Grand Jury documents handed over

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 28-year-old former Washington State University student, who is charged with the stabbing deaths of four students from the University of Idaho might challenge his indictment.

In documents filed with the court on Tuesday, June 13th, Bryan Kohberger’s attorney Anne Taylor is requesting that all materials relating to the secret grand jury indictment, be turned over to the defense without delay to allow enough time for the defense to review.

Kohberger was indicted by a secret grand jury on May 16, 2023, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary; and since then both sides have been wrangling over what grand jury materials will be made available.

Taylor argues that after six months of being in the media spotlight, citing the Lori Vallow Daybell trial as an example, the defense has a right to know how the grand jury was selected and what evidence was shown to the panel. Taylor also argues that since Kohberger has not waived his right to a speedy trial, the neglect of the state to provide all requested materials is hampering their ability to make a defense.

Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson agrees that there is a substantial amount of discovery related to this case, and that his office doesn’t have any issues for a reasonable extension of time for the defense to properly prepare.

However, Thompson’s office also requests the same for the state, should the defense offer an alibi for Kohberger, which they have not.

The preliminary trial that was scheduled for June 26th has been vacated and the next court date is set for June 27th in Moscow to hear arguments related to this motion to compel; Kohberger’s jury trial is scheduled to begin October 2, 2023

