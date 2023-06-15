GhostWriter Air Shows arrive in Twin Falls for the 75th Anniversary Airshow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 75th Anniversary Magic Valley Airshow is getting set for this Saturday and more planes are making their way to Joslin Field.

Earlier this afternoon Nathan Hammond with GhostWriter Air Shows landed at the Magic Valley Regional Airport in preparation for this weekend’s airshow.

His plane is a 1956 deHavilland Chipmunk that has been modified for airshow aerobatics and Skywriting. He told KMVT with the modifications it rolls really fast and goes very high. He’ll be performing low-altitude aerobatics during the airshow Saturday.

Hammond was also this year’s recipient of the Bill Barber Award for Showmanship which spotlights an air show performer who demonstrates superb showmanship ability.

“Big, big award that we’re super proud of and it’s a very humbling award because it’s picked by your peers in the airshow industry,” said Hammond.

On Saturday for the airshow the gates open at 10 am with the Twin Falls Municipal Band Patriotic Concert at 11 and the Opening ceremonies at noon.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.