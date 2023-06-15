Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor released from Oregon jail
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Suspects arraigned in the murder of Gooding man; community reacts
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of New York's Wollman Rink in...
Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered to pay $475K for misusing public funds on failed White House bid
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers endorse updating COVID vaccines to target latest omicron strain
A 45-year-old man in Belgium faked his own death and then arrived at his funeral in a...
Man fakes his own death to see who truly cared for him, surprises funeral guests by showing up in helicopter
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act