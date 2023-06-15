Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A woman in Alaska who recently hiked a trail said she encountered a mother brown bear and her two cubs.

Suzie Mauro, an Eagle River resident who is a frequent trail-goer, told KTUU she was hiking along the South Fork Eagle River Trail Friday morning with her dog, Iggy.

She said she was eager to check out some of the features of the trail, including the flora.

“I love flowers this time of the year,” she said. “I’m always crouching down and looking at flowers to see what’s blooming, and it’s all late this year. So I was taking pictures.”

She made her way through most of the switchbacks when she decided she wanted to pack up her jacket.

“I picked my backpack up, and we continued on, and I took maybe three steps,” she said. “The dog was maybe six or eight feet in front of me. And behind me, in the bushes ... I heard the bushes rustle. The dog did as well; we both heard it at the same time, and I knew exactly what was going to happen.”

Mauro said she and Iggy were backing up slowly as three bears came out of the bushes.

“I grabbed my bear spray, and I took it out of the holster, and just got big and yelled,” Mauro said. “And it continued towards me, and I sprayed, and she (the bear) turned around the first time I sprayed, she kind of turned away from me, then she came back.”

Mauro said the bear came even closer this time, and she had to deploy her bear spray again, nearly using an entire can during the encounter.

“At that point, she (the bear) took off with the cubs,” she said. “And I was backing up uphill, and then I didn’t see anymore, I didn’t watch, I didn’t want to know. So, I just took off continuing uphill, because in order to get back to my house, I would have to go back where she went. And I didn’t want to go where she was.”

With a degree in outdoor education and having taught wilderness studies and survival skills in the past, Mauro said she had run through various bear-involved scenarios in her head multiple times over the years but felt the pressure with only moments to react during the encounter.

After returning later to the site, she said she realized she was about 22 feet from the bear the first time, measuring that distance from what she remembered, and maybe 13 feet away the second.

“It was by the book,” she said. “In that split second where I turned and I saw her, I didn’t think I was going to come out of it.”

Mauro said she has lived in the area for 24 years and was preparing to have such an encounter.

“I’ve played it through my mind,” she said. “I’ve imagined what would happen in different places, different scenarios.”

She still stands by the tenet that there’s no need to live in fear, but there is a need to be as prepared as possible.

“I’m not afraid of the woods, I’m not afraid of wildlife,” Mauro said. “But I know it’s there, and I respect it, and I know what could happen. And because of that, I always have in the back of my mind, ‘Hey, where … can I see, what’s going on, am I going to sit and pick berries in a place that I’m hidden and something could sneak up on me?’”

Mauro said bear spray is easy to use, but you still have to know how to use it.

“You don’t just go to REI and buy it and stick it in your backpack,” she said. “Had it been in my backpack? Not enough time to get it.”

Mauro, who said she always carries bear spray and recently went to a range to practice shooting a bear gun and shotgun, called authorities immediately after the encounter with the bear. She chose an open spot higher up on the trail, yelling and making noise until she was escorted down by troopers, who had also sent a helicopter out to try and find the bear.

“I figured I would go home and have nightmares about it,” Mauro said. “But I didn’t. So it hasn’t traumatized me, but I do keep thinking about it, playing it over in my mind and thinking, ‘What would I do differently, to be more safe or more aware?’ And from now on, I’ll carry two cans (of bear spray).”

According to KTUU, several other incidents involving bears and people in close contact with one another were reported over the past few days. One involved a man in Sterling shooting and killing a brown bear during an attack, according to Alaska State Troopers. At the Eagle River Nature Center, a group was apparently charged by a bear while on a salmon viewing deck.

“Bear encounters can happen anywhere in Anchorage, in Alaska,” Fish and Game Assistant Area Biologist Cory Stantorf said. “So regardless of where you’re at, whether it’s a viewing deck or the Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge, Kincaid, you always have to be prepared and ready for an encounter with wildlife, whether it’s bear, moose, wolves.”

Alaska Department of Fish & Game tips for traveling in bear country: Make noise; stay alert; do not approach or crowd bears; keep food and other attractants out of reach.

Alaska Department of Fish & Game tips in the event of a bear encounter: Stay calm; have a deterrent ready; stand your ground; group up; talk to the bear; do not run.

