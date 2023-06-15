Judge denies Lorri Vallow Daybells motions for a new trial

Judge denies Lorri Vallow Daybells motions for a new trial.
Judge denies Lorri Vallow Daybells motions for a new trial.(AP Photo/Kyle Green)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho District Court Judge Steven Boyce responded to Lori Vallow Daybell’s request for a new trial, in a hearing on Thursday, June 13, 2023.

East Idaho News reports that Vallow Daybell and her defense argued for a new trial by giving multiple arguments as to why they believed she should be retried.

Her attorneys argued that the original indictment that was filed in 2020, Vallow Daybell was charged along with four others, which included herself, Chad Daybell, her brother Alex Cox, who has since died, and two others that were not named.

However, later the language of the indictment changed to clarify that Chad Daybell and Lori Daybell were the only two being charged.

Attorney John Archibald also argued that the language used in the jury instructions were confusing and not clarified in a way that was beneficial to Vallow Daybell; and also argued that Juror Number 8 stated in an interview to the media that he was confused by the instruction, which should be grounds for a new trial.

Archibald made it a point during today’s proceedings to note that he is not criticizing the media or the juror.

Judge Boyce ruled that none of the reasons given by Vallow Daybell’s defense were sufficient to warrant a new trial, that he never received a copy of the interview, or any of the quotes as evidence or in an affidavit.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing is scheduled for 9am on July 31st in Fremont County, and Chad Daybell’s jury trial is scheduled to begin April 1, 2024.

