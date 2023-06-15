Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates

CONTAINS BLEEPED PROFANITY - The sheriff defended serving the “warden burger" to inmates in isolation. (WXIX)
By Courtney King and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A sheriff in Ohio is catching heat for his use of the “warden burger,” which he serves to inmates in isolation.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says it’s not made to taste bad and claims it’s a common practice across the country.

He says the punishment isn’t in the taste but in having the same thing for every meal for the duration of an inmate’s stay in isolation, which can last up to 10 days.

Jones took bites of the burger during an interview Wednesday night with WXIX.

“I would eat this,” he said. “Hell, I’m eating it now.”

The burger is made of tomato paste, flour, dry milk, oats, beans, ground turkey, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions, celery and “a pinch of salt,” according to the recipe.

Jones says he’s been serving it to inmates in isolation for years and has never been ordered to stop.

“This is jail,” he said. “You don’t get to choose. Your mommy and your daddy, and your Aunt Lily doesn’t get to make your meals. I’m your aunt. I’m your grandpa. I’m the one that gets your meal prepared, makes sure it gets done.”

Jones says inmates get put in isolation for things like fighting, and the burger is an added punishment.

“If you get in trouble and you go to an isolation cell, it’s no different than your regular cell,” he said. “And that’s what you get three times a day, and you get all the water you can drink. It’s very nutritious. It’s good for you. It has lots of fiber in it. Fiber is good for you, right?”

Jones says a dietician approved the recipe.

Asked whether he would eat the burger three times a day, Jones replied, “Yeah. I’m easy to please in what I eat. I come from a generation that you eat whatever’s in front of you.”

Jones says he’s had inmates think twice about acting out because they say they don’t want to eat the burger again.

“And this may be just a little piece that keeps you out of trouble, keeps you from hurting other people,” he said. “That’s my goal here.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor released from Oregon jail
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Suspects arraigned in the murder of Gooding man; community reacts
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

Man fakes his own death to see who truly cared for him, surprises funeral guests by showing up
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys...
Attorney General Garland to visit Minneapolis for ‘civil rights matter’ announcement
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony
Man helps rescue woman who fell off trail near Multnomah Falls
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87