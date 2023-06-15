Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The interest in tiny homes has increased across the United States over the past few years, and now one local builder is dipping his toe into the tiny home field.

Forrest LeBaron has been building homes in southern Idaho with his company Forrest Company Construction for 25 years, and now he is beginning a new venture into tiny homes.

“Did a lot of research, took quite a bit of time to get the details the way I wanted them, so these tiny homes are built to the same quality of the homes that I build for residential homes in Twin Falls,” said Forrest LeBaron.

These tiny homes are each registered and inspected by the Department of Transportation.

Each home will have a Title and a VIN number, and is registered as a park model RV.

“What we really wanted to do was build a quality tiny home that will last for years and years and years, and be very energy efficient, and be safe for the people that are living in them,” said LeBaron.

Many places across the country are opening up tiny home villages, and now some communities in Idaho are toying with the idea of allowing Auxiliary Dwelling Unit’s on properties as well, such as in Boise and the Wood River Valley.

“Some people want them for cabins, or Auxiliary Dwelling Units, that’s the area that we are really trying to capture, people that need Auxiliary Dwelling Units at their home for their mother-in-law, or a college student, just to have their family on their own property. There is a lot of communities in Idaho now that are promoting that, to where we can bring these units in, set them up for people that can have the right permitting, and then hook up all the connections to their sewer, water and power,” said LeBaron.

Each community in Idaho has different laws as far as putting a tiny home on your property, but they do need a swer, water, and power hookup on the property.

The tiny homes are just under 400 square feet and cost anywhere from $90,000 to $110,000, and can be financed through a loan.

“Our goal is to help promote the use of these tiny homes on wheels as work force housing up in the Wood River Valley. I know they are having real problems having places for people to live. I know they are promoting the idea of having Auxiliary Housing Units in town so they can help meet the need for the housing shortage they are having up there and we are hoping to be more instrumental in that as time moves forward,” said LeBaron.

You can contact Forrest LeBaron at this link.

This tiny home will be on display at the Parade of Homes this weekend on Caribel Street in Twin Falls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.