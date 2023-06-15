The Twin Falls Tonight Concert Series is celebrating 25 years in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday, June 21st is the start of the 25th year of the Twin Falls Tonight Concert series in downtown Twin Falls at 6 pm. For more information on the series visit the Twin Falls Tonight website.

Tony Prater with the concert series stopped by KMVT’s Rise and Shine to talk about the concert series and its evolution over the years, watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.