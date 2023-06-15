Twin Falls Zoological Center holds ZooBuilders Gala

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Zoological Center held a “Zoobuilders Gala” on Wednesday night at their location near the Magic Valley Mall.

The gala is looking to find businesses to sponsor each of their 55 exhibits held within the zoological center.

Sponsorship dollars will go toward feeding and care of the animals. The gala also gives the public a glimpse of the nearly completed space.

Kids will be able to get hands-on experience with some of the animals inside including tortoises and fish, as well as getting a look at some more exotic animals like porcupines, alligators, and large snakes.

Twin Falls Zoological Center Executive Director Joshua Dowding says that these animals are nothing to be afraid of.

“The animals we have here are all relatively harmless, anything with a mouth can bite, [but] everyone always says will it bite? I mean, I can bite you I have a mouth, but they’re really used to people,” Dowding said.

“We work with them quite a lot to keep them social, and just to make sure that the volunteers can build confidence. We don’t want them [volunteers] to be inexperienced with a snake and then get bit and then have that negative connotation. So, we say hey here’s an animal, so that you can really get used to working with animals, and then work your way up.”

At the gala, many kids and adults showed up to see the animals that the zoo had to offer, and some kids even fed tortoises with lettuce that was for sale on site and others got their picture taken while holding a massive python.

There was more than just hands-on opportunities with the animals though, the gala also had live music, a person creating balloon animals for kids as well as food and beverages.

The zoo has been anxiously awaiting their opening date and now it is just a few weeks away, but they are still looking for volunteers so for more information on helping out at the Twin Falls Zoological Center head to their website at: https://www.twinfallszoo.com/.

