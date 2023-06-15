Wet weather could prove to have mixed outcomes this fire season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This recent stretch of wet weather will create some mixed outcomes for firefighters heading into the summer.

The Idaho Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District manages over 3.9 million acres of public lands. Ryan Berlin of Twin Falls District Fire said fire season for them is from early June to mid-September, and so far, things are off to a slow start compared to last year due to some of these late-season rains.

“It’s postponing the fire season. It’s allowing the grasses and everything to stay a lot greener and could be a double edge sword,” Berlin said.

He said the benefit of the weather being wetter at this time in the Summer, compared to previous seasons, is it is helping with regrowth in areas damaged by fires in prior years.

“A lot of these fuel treatments we are doing, the Badger Fire, the others where we have put in the native seed, these spring rains are really helping to establish those grasses and letting them grow and flourish,” Berlin said.

However, he said there are some concerns about when the weather becomes hotter, dryer, and windier.

“All of these fine fuels the grasses, the cheatgrass, our annual grasses, they are growing, they are flourishing, but soon as it starts to dry out, that is what will carry the fire,” Berlin said.

He said right now, Twin Falls District Fire is fully staffed, and they are doing fire mitigation projects along major roadways, but this year it is proving to be more challenging.

“We would usually have these projects done, but with the moisture we have been getting, it’s been slowing us down because we don’t want to damage the land with the vehicles,” Berlin said.

He said it’s too early to tell how this fire season is going to shape up, but he Berlin did mention 68 percent of the fires started in the Twin Falls district are human-caused, so there is something locals and tourists can do when traveling to keep the public lands and people visiting them safe.

“So as it starts to dry out throughout the west, make sure your vehicles are maintained, chains are not dragging, and trailers have their proper maintenance,” Berlin said.

