Buhl improves win streak to ten with doubleheader sweep of Skyline

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Legion baseball team is off to a hot start this summer, now winning ten straight games, as they defeated the Skyline Grizzlies in both games of a doubleheader Thursday night.

The Tribe got active in the first inning, accumulating five runs to kickstart their offense. The Grizzlies had no answer.

Buhl would win 10-0 in game one, following up with another dominating performance in game two, winning 12-2.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.