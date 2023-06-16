Buhl improves win streak to ten with doubleheader sweep of Skyline

The Tribe are now 10-2 this summer
The Tribe are now 10-2 this summer
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Legion baseball team is off to a hot start this summer, now winning ten straight games, as they defeated the Skyline Grizzlies in both games of a doubleheader Thursday night.

The Tribe got active in the first inning, accumulating five runs to kickstart their offense. The Grizzlies had no answer.

Buhl would win 10-0 in game one, following up with another dominating performance in game two, winning 12-2.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor released from Oregon jail
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Latest News

Buhl improves win streak to ten after doubleheader sweep of Skyline
Twin Falls pickleball brings in record number of participants
Twin Falls Pickleball brings in record number of participants
The Bobcats and Hornets will be a part of the first annual “Battle for Boise” at Albertsons...
Burley, Oakley to play on the Blue Turf in September
LEGION BASEBALL: Jerome takes down Gooding