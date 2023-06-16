Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

(Gray News) - Daniel Ellsberg, the former military analyst who leaked the documents on the Vietnam War known as the Pentagon Papers, has died at the age of 92, according to multiple reports.

His family announced his death due to pancreatic cancer, The New York Times reported.

Reporting on the study, which was about 7,000 pages long, first started in 1971. Ellsberg shared the top secret material with The Times, The Washington Post and other news publications.

