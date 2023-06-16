Empowering Parents Grant program uncovers problems with purchases

Those were used for purchases like smartwatches and cleaning supplies.
Empowering Parents Grant program uncovers problems with purchases
Empowering Parents Grant program uncovers problems with purchases(KMVT-NEWS)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Empowering parents. The grant program that helps families with approved education expenses had hit some rough spots in recent months.

At the State Board of Education meeting Wednesday, a report was given that outlined to status of the program.

The administrator of the program noticed some unusual activity regarding purchases made on the platform. That opened a review and lead to several sub vendors being suspended upon further review. And one more issue was found during the months long process.

State Department of Education Chief Planning and Policy Officer Jenn Thompson said to the board, “The contractors put taxpayer funds in an interest bearing account and retaining those interest earnings. In April the division of purchasing issued a notice to cure to the contractor regarding the interest issue and separately as part of our commitment to accountability began an independent review of all the purchases on the platform.”

That review is about three fourths done. So far, they’ve found eighty percent of purchases were eligible--seven percent were not.

Those were used for purchases like smartwatches and cleaning supplies.

A full report and how to proceed will be presented at the July empowering parents meeting.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor released from Oregon jail
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Latest News

Expect lane closures on the Perrine bridge next weekend
Expect lane closures on the Perrine Bridge next weekend
Magic Valley Elite Cheerleading invites public to 1st annual Color Run
Fit and Well Idaho: Proper hydration for kids
Life Jacket loaner stations installed at Murtaugh Lake
Two life jacket loaner stations installed at Murtaugh Lake