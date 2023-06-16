Empowering Parents Grant program uncovers problems with purchases

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Empowering parents. The grant program that helps families with approved education expenses had hit some rough spots in recent months.

At the State Board of Education meeting Wednesday, a report was given that outlined to status of the program.

The administrator of the program noticed some unusual activity regarding purchases made on the platform. That opened a review and lead to several sub vendors being suspended upon further review. And one more issue was found during the months long process.

State Department of Education Chief Planning and Policy Officer Jenn Thompson said to the board, “The contractors put taxpayer funds in an interest bearing account and retaining those interest earnings. In April the division of purchasing issued a notice to cure to the contractor regarding the interest issue and separately as part of our commitment to accountability began an independent review of all the purchases on the platform.”

That review is about three fourths done. So far, they’ve found eighty percent of purchases were eligible--seven percent were not.

Those were used for purchases like smartwatches and cleaning supplies.

A full report and how to proceed will be presented at the July empowering parents meeting.

