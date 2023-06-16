Eric Walters named new General Manager of KMVT

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gray Television, Inc. has announced that Eric Walters will become the General Manager of KMVT (CBS) and KSVT-LD (FOX) in Twin Falls, Idaho, effective June 12, 2023.

Eric Walters will succeed Kathy Silk, who last month announced her retirement after nearly 30 years in the broadcast industry.

For more information about Eric Walters, Click Here.

