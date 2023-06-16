Eric Walters named new General Manager of KMVT

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gray Television, Inc. has announced that Eric Walters will become the General Manager of KMVT (CBS) and KSVT-LD (FOX) in Twin Falls, Idaho, effective June 12, 2023.

Eric Walters will succeed Kathy Silk, who last month announced her retirement after nearly 30 years in the broadcast industry.

