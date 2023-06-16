Expect lane closures on the Perrine Bridge next weekend

Drivers should expect delays if they plan on using the bridge next weekend and be mindful that fines increase in work zones.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Motorists beware, the Idaho Transportation Department will be doing a routine inspection of the Perrine Bridge next weekend.

The bridge’s inspection begins Saturday, June 24th at 5 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m.. During that time period, the southbound right lane will be closed and the left lane will be limited to eleven feet wide.

On Sunday, June 25th the right lane on the northbound side of the bridge will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the same eleven foot wide lane restriction will apply.

Justin Smith of ITD says that being cautious in work zones is important for everyone.

“We’re in the middle of the construction season, it’s the 100 deadliest days we really ask everyone to please be careful look out for everyone, especially the people working on the side of the road. our workers are out there, they’re trying to make things better for everybody else we just ask everyone to be safe, slow down, move over,” said Smith.

Drivers should expect delays if they plan on using the bridge next weekend and be mindful that fines increase in work zones.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor released from Oregon jail
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Latest News

Magic Valley Elite Cheerleading invites public to 1st annual Color Run
Empowering Parents Grant program uncovers problems with purchases
Empowering Parents Grant program uncovers problems with purchases
Fit and Well Idaho: Proper hydration for kids
Life Jacket loaner stations installed at Murtaugh Lake
Two life jacket loaner stations installed at Murtaugh Lake