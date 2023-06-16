Expect lane closures on the Perrine Bridge next weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Motorists beware, the Idaho Transportation Department will be doing a routine inspection of the Perrine Bridge next weekend.

The bridge’s inspection begins Saturday, June 24th at 5 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m.. During that time period, the southbound right lane will be closed and the left lane will be limited to eleven feet wide.

On Sunday, June 25th the right lane on the northbound side of the bridge will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the same eleven foot wide lane restriction will apply.

Justin Smith of ITD says that being cautious in work zones is important for everyone.

“We’re in the middle of the construction season, it’s the 100 deadliest days we really ask everyone to please be careful look out for everyone, especially the people working on the side of the road. our workers are out there, they’re trying to make things better for everybody else we just ask everyone to be safe, slow down, move over,” said Smith.

Drivers should expect delays if they plan on using the bridge next weekend and be mindful that fines increase in work zones.

