Fit and Well Idaho: Proper hydration for kids

(MGN)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the weather heats up, one pediatric dietician at St. Luke’s Magic Valley is reminding parents of how to keep their kids hydrated.

The best source of hydration for kids is just water.

The best way to ensure kids stay hydrated especially as they are out playing outside, is to have them drink water before they go outside, and that way they start their day already hydrated.

It is different for each kid, and their activity level, but generally kids need at least five 8 oz. glasses of water per day.

“Our bodies are primarily fluid, like everything that goes on in our body has to do with fluid and life is water, water is life, so we need fluids to maintain all of our body temperatures, all of our body functions, really everything that goes on in our bodies,” said Abbigail Sundell, a pediatric dietician.

You can make water fun by adding in fruit or vegetables which will add flavor to the water.

Sundell says to try to stay away from super sugary drinks because those don’t hydrate you as well as just plain water.

