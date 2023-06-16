Governor Little and State Superintendent Critchfield release new history curriculum for Idaho schools

It was tested and vetted by the Idaho State Department of education and will be used to supplement the curriculum already in use.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little and superintendent Debbie Critchfield are announcing the availability of a new American History resource for Idaho schools called “The Story of America.”

“The Story of America” is an American history curriculum for middle school and high school students that “presents a picture of America that aligns with our Idaho values of embracing patriotism and a sense of pride about the success of our great country, and teaches American history in a fair and factual way.”

Critchfield says this new curriculum will offer literacy skills like writing, analyzing, and evaluating the information presented to them.

“The curriculum is something that will provide a tool for our teachers as they get into the coming school years, they can look at it as a resource to supplement what they have we’re excited about the opportunities that this will provide as our students learn in different ways, and add to the foundation that they have,” said Debbie Critchfield, the state superintendent.

This curriculum was created by experts in the field of American history and will be available to all school districts in Idaho to use for teaching in 8th grade and beyond.

