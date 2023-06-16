History comes to life at the Magic Valley Airshow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week at the Magic Valley Airshow the Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is bringing history to the present with two iconic warplanes from World War II.

“You’re able to hear the stories you’re able to feel the aircraft, you’re able to ride in something that is just unattainable for most people this aircraft, today, is the only flying B-17 in America that does what we do on a regular basis, the rest of them are in museums or in maintenance,” said CAF Loadmaster Col Rivers.

Until Sunday the public can experience a Living History Flight in a fully restored B-17 or B-25 Bomber.

Rivers said most people will only learn about these relics in videos and books.

“You actually bring them the machine that won the war, one of the machines that won the war right to them, they can get in it and fly in it,” said Rivers. “It’s unheard of.”

Rivers says for many veterans who flew in these iconic planes a flight so many years later provides closure because many don’t want to speak of their experiences.

“The biggest reward is to see those that come out and tell us, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you. You let me set these demons to rest. I feel so much better today.”

These tours and flights allow the public to go back in history to experience all the sights and sounds.

“This is what is sounds like, so imagine what it was like back in World War II and you’re trying to communicate with each other.”

And for Buhl resident Amy Wagner, a flight like this allows her to connect with her father once again.

“I got the same seat as my father, so I’ll be in the doorway,” said Wagner.

Col Rivers says from May until September these planes tour the country making weekly stops. He said it costs $3,800 an hour to fly the B-17 and the CAF relies on airshows and tours as they get no government assistance.

Tours and flights will be available until Sunday at the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

For more information on both the B-17 and B-25 Bombers, book a tour or flight, and to see their summer schedule you can go to the Commemorative Air Force website.

