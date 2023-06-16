Jerome registered sex offender arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Rickey Jepson’s bail is set at $500,000
Rickey Jepson, 68, of Jerome is facing lewd conduct with a child under 16 and child sexual...
Rickey Jepson, 68, of Jerome is facing lewd conduct with a child under 16 and child sexual abuse by a soliciting a minor under 16(Jerome County Jail)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A registered sex offender has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

Rickey Jepson, 68, of Jerome is facing lewd conduct with a child under 16 and child sexual abuse by a soliciting a minor under 16 to participate, both felony charges.

He was arraigned Friday afternoon and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 30.

Jepson’s bail is set at $500,000.

He previously served prison time for lewd conduct and assault convictions out of Boise County, back in 1990.

