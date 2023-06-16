Magic Valley Elite Cheerleading invites public to 1st annual Color Run

Magic Valley Cheerleading Color Run to be held Saturday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Cheerleading Booster Club is hosting Magic Valley Elite All-Star Cheer’s first ever color run Saturday morning.

The public is invited to participate in the color run or walk which will begin at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center.

All of the proceeds from the color run will go to helping alleviate some of the costs for the athletes and the costs associated with Magic Valley Elite Cheerleading.

The cost is $35.00 to participate in the color run.

For more information, visit this link.

