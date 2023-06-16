Poulton, Bill R.

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Our beloved father, Bill Rex Poulton, a 95-year-old resident of Declo, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Bill was born in Oakley, Idaho, June 30, 1927, to George Richard and Lela (Todd) Poulton. He was the youngest of five children. He graduated from Oakley High School and subsequently served our country in the United States Navy during World War II in the Philippines. Upon returning home he married the love of his life, Patricia Lee Ewell. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised eight children at their home in Warm Creek, Oakley, Idaho. After 28 years they sold the ranch and took the four younger ones and moved to Grangeville, Idaho, living three years at Pittsburg Landing or Hells Canyon. He loved living and ranching off Pittsburg Landing. He would have loved to die there but Patty’s cancer had returned. They moved to Malta to be closer to her doctors. After her death he raised the two youngest ones in Malta before moving to Declo where he ended this chapter of his life.

Bill loved ranching and producing good quality beef. He was a great horseman and cattleman. He was able to do amazing things with those animals. Many people bought his beef; it was always so good tasting. He valued the quality of his work.

Bill was a hero to his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to any. He was a man of strong faith always patterning his life after the Savior. He was always giving to those who were in need. Dad started making quilts after mom passed away. Many of them he gave not only to his family but to people who were down on their luck. He was always willing to serve others. He was a man of great character and strength. He was a great example to his family.

Bill is survived by his children, Jim (April) Poulton, Karla Johnson (Jeff, deceased), Bob (Rolane) Poulton, Liz Poulton, Linda (Dave) Harper, Carol Poulton, Amy (Dale) Darrington, and Trish (Jason) Paskett; 25 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild – with three on the way.

In addition to his wife, Patty, he was preceded in death by a son, Rex Poulton; one daughter, Jill Poulton; his parents; two granddaughters, Cindy Poulton and Lela Darrington; siblings, Kelly Poulton, Ruth Matthews, Boyd Poulton, and Parley Poulton; and a son-in-law, Jeff Johnson.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo.

Military rites will be presented by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

